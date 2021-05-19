Anushka Sharma, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi lavish love as Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya takes his baby steps, watch

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya often share adorable photos and videos of their son Agastya. However, their latest video was extremely special as Hardik can be seen holding the finger of his son as the little one took his first steps.

IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to the surge in coronavirus numbers and Hardik is back home and getting some together time with his family. Recently, Hardik shared videos of their son taking his first steps and fans were quick to shower love on the video. The father-son duo can be seen walking as the title track of ‘Heyy Babyy’ plays in the background. The Team India cricketer posted the video with a heart emoji.

Smong those who reacted to the video were Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni, Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav, among others. Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni showered love on the post.

While Natasa earlier shared a video on her Instagram story where the little boy is seen walking from Hardik to mom Natasa. Natasa had also shared a video on Instagram Story where Hardik and Agastya were seen enjoying in an inflatable baby pool.

See more videos of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with son Agastya:

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on 1 January 2020 and married during the lockdown last year. On 30 July last year, the couple welcomed their firstborn Agastya Pandya.