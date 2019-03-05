Have you seen these photos of Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon?

Toggle Menu
Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and other celebrities shared photos on their social media handles.

kriti sanon with luka chuppi producer dinesh vijan
Kriti Sanon and producer Dinesh Vijan celebrated the success of Luka Chuppi. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram, Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

From Anushka Sharma to Varun Dhawan, celebrities shared photos on their respective social media accounts. Here’s a look at who shared what:

varun dhawan street dancer 3D
(Source: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan shared a photo from the sets of Super Dancer 3D. He captioned the image as, “The boys are back in town #streetdancer3d. The energy, passion, blood and sweat we gonna give it all”

Anushka Sharma has turned cover girl for Vogue India’s March issue.

Kriti Sanon with Luka Chuppi team
(Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon celebrated Luka Chuppi success with producer Dinesh Vijan. The actor went on a dinner with Vijan’s family. She posted a photo from the evening and captioned it as, “Saparivar dinner last night! ❤️❤️ @sanonrahul #dinoo @vijankiran @geeta_sanon @fukravarun @pvijan and Varun’s mom.. :)) full family vibes! what fun!! ❤️❤️”

shilpa shetty on super dancer 3
(Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty was in awe of Jackie Shroff who graced the actor’s reality show Super Dancer 3. Shilpa shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “You are such a rockstar @apnabhidu .. A true “HERO” .Was amazing to have you on the sets of #superdancerchapter3 .Your simplicity and humility are your weapons..Soo much to learn..🙏 @tigerjackieshroff , the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree♥️😁💪”

Ekta Kapoor instagram
(Source: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor wished Rhea Kapoor who celebrates her birthday today. The filmmaker posted a photo from Veere Di Wedding promotions and captioned the image as, “My beautiful veere! Ur lovely ! As lovely as ur mom! N that my dear is a HUGE COMPLIMENT! Shine on! Happie bday @rheakapoor”

malaika arora photos
(Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora posted a photo and captioned it as, “Emerge from the shadows n shine …”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shooting for Pagalpanti
(Source: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are shooting for their next film titled Pagalpanti.

Roadies heroes
(Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia shared a photo from the sets of Roadies. The photo features Rannvijay Singh, Sandeep Singh, Raftaar, Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia.

pooja hegde film
(Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Pooja Hegde is making the most of her time with family. Sharing a picture, Pooja wrote, “Take me out in public and i WILL embarrass u sooner or later with my silliness,but don’t worry..I’ll drag u in it too…”

