‘Such a talented designer the world has lost today’: Celebrities mourn the demise of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Renowned fashion designer, activist and author Wendell Rodricks died on Wednesday. The news of his demise left many celebrities from the film industry shocked and sad. They called it a big loss for the Indian fashion industry. Anushka Sharma wrote a long note after she heard about Rodricks passing away in his sleep.

Sharing a photo of herself with Rodricks on the runway, the NH 10 actor wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends”

Malaika Arora recalled the beautiful moments she shared with Wendell Rodricks. “A master couturier and his muse….. RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks …. I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared,” she wrote along with a photo of Rodricks getting her ready for a fashion show.

Arjun Rampal too was deeply saddened on hearing about Rodricks’ sudden death. He wrote on Instagram, “This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile…you will be missed Wendell. #ripwendellrodricks.”

Rahul Khanna, Richa Chadha, Sona Mohapatra, Waluscha De Sousa, Kubbra Sait, Sophie Choudry, Namrata Shirodkar, Diana Penty and many others mourned the loss of Wendell Rodricks.

To my dearest @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa . It’s way too soon to say goodbye…. cheers to an adorable, talented, positive& loving human being who truly lived life on his own terms!!! I will MISS U 😪 #RIPWendell pic.twitter.com/b8P5qBPzoI — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

And while celebrating the @nextinfashion it would be terrible of me not to acknowledge the sad sudden demise of a fashion guru, and a man as we can see loved by everyone I know @Wendellrodricks May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 12, 2020

I owe everything I am today to u.U discovered me at the age of 16 in my uniform & u never let go of my hand after that.U will forever be remembered my friend & mentor.We have beautiful memories together & they will live on.I pray that ur soul rests in peace. @Wendellrodricks #rip pic.twitter.com/Lzcnsoq2yb — Waluscha De Sousa (@Iamwaluscha) February 12, 2020

A trip to Goa felt incomplete without visiting #WendellRodricks. Such style & hospitality! I’ll never forget the exquisite meals at his homes, sunset cocktails on his boat, his passion for protecting the environment & his devotion to his dogs. Wishing @jeromegoa strength & peace. — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) February 12, 2020

NO. @Wendellrodricks

Trying to call you. Pick up. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 12, 2020

Full of love. Full of life. All heart. All soul. A connoisseur. A creator. A pioneer. A change-maker. I feel lucky having known you. @Wendellrodricks you will remain in my heart forever. Refuse to see you any other way than that afternoon we spent in your glorious home in Goa. pic.twitter.com/06959BjXeD — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 12, 2020

Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of @Wendellrodricks. Had only met him briefly but admired his advocacy of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was one of a kind! Rest in peace. Condolences to family ! 🙏🏽 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 12, 2020

Wendell Rodricks’ funeral will be held at 4 pm on Thursday in Colvale, Goa.

