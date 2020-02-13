Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
‘Such a talented designer the world has lost today’: Celebrities mourn the demise of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Arjun Rampal, Rahul Khanna, Kubbra Sait, Diana Penty and many others mourned the loss of Wendell Rodricks.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2020 8:37:42 am
anushka sharma wendell rodricks Anushka Sharma shared this photo with Wendell Rodricks.

Renowned fashion designer, activist and author Wendell Rodricks died on Wednesday. The news of his demise left many celebrities from the film industry shocked and sad. They called it a big loss for the Indian fashion industry. Anushka Sharma wrote a long note after she heard about Rodricks passing away in his sleep.

Sharing a photo of herself with Rodricks on the runway, the NH 10 actor wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends”

Malaika Arora recalled the beautiful moments she shared with Wendell Rodricks. “A master couturier and his muse….. RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks …. I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared,” she wrote along with a photo of Rodricks getting her ready for a fashion show.

Arjun Rampal too was deeply saddened on hearing about Rodricks’ sudden death. He wrote on Instagram, “This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile…you will be missed Wendell. #ripwendellrodricks.”

Rahul Khanna, Richa Chadha, Sona Mohapatra, Waluscha De Sousa, Kubbra Sait, Sophie Choudry, Namrata Shirodkar, Diana Penty and many others mourned the loss of Wendell Rodricks.

Wendell Rodricks’ funeral will be held at 4 pm on Thursday in Colvale, Goa.

