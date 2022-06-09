scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma makes a promise to daughter Vamika in adorable photo: ‘Will carry you through this world’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently spending some time together at an undisclosed place.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 5:20:18 pm
anushka sharma virat kohli vamikaAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika in January 2021. (Photos: Instagram/ Anushka, Virat)

Anushka Sharma on Thursday sent out an adorable promise to her daughter Vamika. Sharing a click of the baby girl’s carrier mounted on what seems like a bike which the actor rides, Anushka wrote in her Instagram stories, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life.” The name of Vamika on the carrier is probably the sweetest thing about the picture.

This comes as Anushka is spending time with husband Virat Kohli at an undisclosed place. The power couple were spotted at Mumbai airport early on Wednesday. Later in the day, Anusha posted a photograph with Virat, leaving fans asking whether they’ve left Vamika at home.

Also read |Anushka Sharma shares cute photo of daughter Vamika, dedicates emotion-laden post to mother Ashima: ‘Your strength is phenomenal’
anushka sharma vamika photos Anushka Sharma posted this click in her Instagram stories.

Anushka and Virat embraced parenthood in January 2021. After going on a break post the release of Zero in 2018, Anushka is returning to acting with Chakda Xpress. It is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. According to sources, Anushka started shooting for the movie on May 30. The source revealed, “Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from May 30. The film will be shot in India and England. The actor will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have.”

Also read |Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane share a laugh as they get together for Chakda Xpress, share BTS video

While being away preparing for Chakda Xpress in March, Anushka shared a poem for Vamika. It was about a mother who is trying to be the best version of herself. “Dear child, I spend so much time trying to figure out how to be the best mother to you. I know I won’t always get it right. But what I can promise is that no matter what… I’ll meet you where you are. Not where I want you to be. Not where I think you should be. Not where you will be. But right where you are, at this very moment,” Anushka’s Instagram post read.

