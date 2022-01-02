Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in no make-up look, enjoys sun and wind in South Africa. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma is having the time of her life in South Africa. The actor, along with her daughter Vamika, is accompanying cricketer Virat Kohli for team India’s tour. Anushka and Virat, along with Vamika, welcomed New Year in a grand way. After their celebrations, the actor dropped a video giving a glimpse of how she started off the first day of 2022.

On Saturday, Anushka treated her fans to a cute video in which she is seen flaunting her hair and enjoying the sun. It seems like the actor has been missing being in front of the camera. Anushka is also seen making goofy faces in the clip. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Hi from 2022.”

As soon as she dropped the post, many of her friends and fans posted comments reacting to the video. While Karan Johar wished Anushka a ‘Happy New Year,’ basketball player Pratima Singh complimented the actor’s hair.

An Instagram user complimented Anushka’s beauty as he mentioned in a comment, “Do I call you nature’s child or mother nature. What a beauty is this woman!” Another comment read, “You are so beautiful.” Several fans asked Anushka to come back to films as soon as possible.

Anushka was last seen in Zero. She is producing Babil Khan’s Netflix project Qala. However, she has not yet announced her acting projects.

Meanwhile, Anushka is making the most of her break. She has been spending all her time with daughter Vamika and her husband Virat. Bidding goodbye to 2021, Anushka wrote that she has the “deepest gratitude” for the year as the couple experienced “the greatest happiness.” The two welcomed Vamika in 2021.