Anushka Sharma looks fit as she resumes work after daughter Vamika’s birth, shoots for an ad. See photos

First time mother, actor Anushka Sharma has resumed work already, two months ahead of her scheduled return in May. Anushka and husband, cricketer, Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January. Ahead of her daughter’s birth, Anushka had announced that she will return to work in May. However, she was seen shooting for an advertisement on Wednesday.

As the actor got clicked while entering the set on Wednesday, we can say she looked supremely fit and drop-dead gorgeous. She was seen wearing a beige top, loose fitted denims and a safety mask on her face. A source close to the actor, who was also present on the set with her, said, “Anushka is definitely in the best of shape. She has been a hands-on mom and has also ensured that she is ready to balance her work life and personal life perfectly. She’s known for her punctuality in the industry and she was there on the sets before her call time for the shoot, looking beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

A week ago, Anushka and Vamika had accompanied Virat Kohli as India played England in Gujarat. The duo returned to Mumbai a few days ago. The family’s pictures from Ahmedabad airport had gone viral where Anushka was seen holding baby Vamika and Virat was seen taking care of their luggage.

Also read | Anushka Sharma holds daughter Vamika as Virat Kohli carries luggage in viral airport photos

We have also learnt that the Zero actor has built a system in place at home that enables her to achieve a perfect work-life balance. Anushka has not announced any film yet but she is expected to resume work and will make some announcements soon too.

Anushka had wowed us all with her pre-delivery shoots too. The actor had stayed fit through her pregnancy, and had shared videos of herself doing yoga with Virat, and running on treadmill even in her ninth month of pregnancy.

In other news, Anushka, who has been a champion for animal rights for years, has lent her support to animal welfare and is building an animal shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai soon. Seems like the new mother already has her hands full and is preparing herself to be back to full time work soon.