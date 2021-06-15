Anushka Sharma was left in tears as Virat Kohli sang this song for her, watch video

Seems like people just can’t get over the dreamy love story of actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple, who welcomed daughter Vamika this year, got married in a private ceremony in the year 2017 in Italy. While the wedding itself was secret and away from prying eyes, many of the photos and videos later landed on the social media.

Perhaps one of the most special among them had the Indian cricket captain singing for his bride-to-be. In the video, Virat is singing ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ for Anushka as their family and friends applaud. There comes a moment when the camera pans towards Anushka, who is visibly emotional as Virat dedicates the song to her.

The power couple, lovingly called ‘Virushka’, tied the knot in a secret wedding in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to a baby girl in January this year, and named her Vamika.

Anushka Sharma made her film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). She went on to prove her mettle as an actor in several films such as Sultan, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaga, and more. Under her production banner Clean Slate Films, which she launched in 2013 along with her brother Karnesh Sharma, Anushka has backed films like NH10, Pari and Phillauri. In the last two years, her production house has churned content for OTT like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

At present, Anushka and daughter Vamika are in England with Virat Kohli as India plays in the World Test Championship series. The actor has not done a film after 2018’s Zero.