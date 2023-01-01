Anushka Sharma’s ‘last dump’ for the year are stunning photos clicked by Virat Kohli. See here

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma celebrated New Years with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in Dubai. Before the world rang in 2023, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor shared some stunning pictures of herself, calling it her ‘last dump’. She also tagged ‘hubster’ Virat as the photographer.

In the photos, Anushka is seen dressed in a gorgeous black top and a jacket, with a wide-legged white pants. The city lights added more glamour to the photos, as she sat in the car posing for her husband.

“Last dump for the year! 🖤🪩. Photos by – Hubster @virat.kohli ❤️,” the Chakda Xpress actor wrote with the photos.

Earlier, Virat Kohli posted a photo of himself and Anushka on Instagram, where the couple has their back towards the camera as they enjoyed sunrise. The Indian cricketer also held their daughter Vamika as they enjoyed the scenic view. He captioned the picture, “To the last sunrise of 2022 ❤️.” Anushka also captured the beautiful sunrise with her camera and shared the pictures on her Instagram stories. Later, she also shared a picture with Virat as she went out last evening. Along with the photo, she wrote, “This city, us, last night 🌃✨”

Anushka recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. The film, a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma. It will stream on Netflix. Recently, Anushka had shared pictures from the film’s wrap party. She captioned the pictures, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix.”