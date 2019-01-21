Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor?

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh among others shared photos on their social media handles today.

anushka sharma, katrina kaif sonam kapoor social media photos
Anushka Sharma shared a click of hers on her Instagram account.

From Anushka Sharma’s click in New Zealand to photos from Kapil Sharma’s house party, scroll to see photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media handles.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a photo and wrote, “No filters needed #NewZealand 🥰”

katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif posted this click with the caption, “A very rare moment for me 😋.”

sonakshi sinha

Sonakshi Sinha posted an amazing picture on her Instagram account.

ranveer

Ranveer Singh shared a new poster of his upcoming film Gully Boy.

kriti sanon

“Hanging by a moment…just me and my thoughts in the world of my dreams that seem more real than reality! 😉🌹❤️ Good Morninggggg,” wrote Kriti Sanon with the click.

anand ahuja, sonam kapoor

Anand Ahuja shared a click of himself with wife Sonam Kapoor.

mika singh

Mika Singh shared a few photos on his Instagram account.

mika singh

Mika Singh wrote along, “What a beautiful musical evening enjoyed at our dearest friend @kapilsharma ‘s house. ‪This the 1st time I’ve had such a wonderful time with immensely talented people under one roof. Thank you bhaaji for such a soulful evening.. so who is doing the evening party next?.”

vaani kapoor

Vaani Kapoor posted this selfie on her Instagram handle.

