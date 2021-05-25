Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor lead Bollywood in wishing Karan Johar on his birthday

Director-producer Karan Johar was flooded with birthday wishes from his industry friends on Tuesday. From actors and his good friends like Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rakul Preet Singh, and producer Ekta Kapoor to fashion designer Manish Malhotra, all took to their social media handles to share a special message for KJo, who turned 49.

Stars like Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday and Katrina Kaif also took to their Instagram stories and posted a wish for the filmmaker. Neha Dhupia said, “Happy birthday 🥳 @karanjohar stay unstoppable my friend… love u loads ❤️ really do…”

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “U r my karmic soul cousin ! N whenever we meet it’s like we have started off from there itself ! Love uuu happy birthday to a profilic maker a super dad n a fantastic human.” Manish Malhotra, in his wish, added, “Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar #friendsforever 28 years of friendship, all the movie together , travel , fun times memories for life .. lots of love #friendslikefamily.”

Check out who all the celebs who wished Karan Johar:

Anushka Sharma played the lead in Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma) Anushka Sharma played the lead in Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma)

Katrina Kaif also wished Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram/katrinakaif) Katrina Kaif also wished Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram/katrinakaif)

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in KJo’s production Student of the Year 2. (Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday) Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in KJo’s production Student of the Year 2. (Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday)

Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix. (Photo: Instagram/rakulpreet) Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix. (Photo: Instagram/rakulpreet)

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut was bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. (Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor) Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut was bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. (Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor)

Dharma Productions’ CEO and Karan’s close associate Apoorva Mehta shared a click with the birthday boy and captioned it as, “On your birthday, I can only wish for more trips like this one together filled with incredible memories, unadulterated banter and of course, lots of style. But more than anything, I do hope we continue to grow as partners, as friends. Even when we’re old and grey haired – I know for a fact that we will still be laughing over the same eccentricities & you’ll be enveloping everyone with your enigmatic aura and jokes!! Happy birthday @karanjohar! Wishing you the best in life, today & always.”

Shanaya Kapoor, who’s set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s banner, posted a picture with him along with her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She wrote, “Happy birthday Karan. We love you!”

Maniesh Paul, in his caption wrote, “Happpppppyyy birthday kjo @karanjohar !!!Stay as awesome always!!!the man with a vision,ace director,writer,producer and above all a man with a golden heart. stay blessed always.”

Karan Johar’s last directorial was Netflix anthology Ghost Stories in which he helmed one of the shorts starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before this, he directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His upcoming productions includes Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi and Liger.