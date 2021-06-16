Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan wish Imtiaz Ali on his birthday: ‘May you find the best stories to tell’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali turned 50 today (June 16), and many of his friends from the film industry shared memories on their Instagram accounts to mark the occasion. Anushka Sharma, who worked with the director in Jab Harry Met Sejal, posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram story. She captioned it, “Happy birthday! May you always find the best stories to tell, the best tea to drink and the best places to explore.”

Anushka Sharma shared this photo on her Instagram Anushka Sharma shared this photo on her Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who collaborated with him for Love Aaj Kal 2, shared an emotional video portraying the bond between the two of them. Kartik’s voiceover from an old interview can be heard, where he says, “Getting an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali sir has been life-changing for me as a person and an actor. I feel enriched and fulfilled.” He captioned the video, “Happy birthday to my favourite soul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “The places he takes you within and without !! Happy Birthday!” He had worked with Imtiaz Ali in Highway along with Alia Bhatt, as well as Love Aaj Kal 2.

Imtiaz Ali has helmed films such as Jab We Met (2007), Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Love Aaj Kal (2009). He made a name for himself as the filmmaker who created a new definition of romance and crafting lost souls in search for identity. Apart from directing, he has also been involving in scriptwriting as well. His last film was Love Aaj Kal 2, which starred Kartik and Sara Ali Khan.