Friday, January 07, 2022
Anushka Sharma’s casting as Jhulan Goswami draws criticism: ‘I love Anushka but Konkona would have been perfect’

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma is all set to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her comeback film Chakda Xpress, but the reaction to the announcement video hasn't been universally positive.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 1:31:07 pm
anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma will play Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress.

Anushka Sharma is returning to acting after four years with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of former India cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, the Netflix film will tell the underdog story of the women’s team, with Anushka donning a hand-me-down jersey.

An announcement video for the film dropped Thursday and showed a short glimpse of Anushka’s performance as Jhulan. While some fans were elated to see her in front of the camera after four years, her Bengali accent and bronzed face drew some criticism.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, “Super stuff.. looking forward to it. All the best @AnushkaSharma & team #ChakdaXpress.” Taapsee Pannu, who will play Jhulan’s teammate Mithali Raj in an unrelated film, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “From Mithali to Jhulan! Go for it sister.” She added, “Time for Women in blue. Go for it Chakda Express!”

One fan quoted the line, ‘If cricket is a religion, why are men the only Gods?’ and added, “#ChakdaXpress Just saw the trailer and this line made me. Kudos to the person who came up with it. @AnushkaSharma @NetflixIndia Wtf this hit hard.”

Also Read |Jhulan Goswami excited for Chakda Xpress, Anushka Sharma says ‘inspired by your gutsy life’

Another fan wrote, “Finallyyyyyy she’s backkkkkk!!!! Screaming in joy. Dear anushka mam, You are worth the wait. #AnushkaSharma #ChakdaXpress.”

As soon as the video dropped, many criticised Anushka’s casting, noting that she looks nothing like Jhulan. Anushka’s bronzed face and Bengali accent drew a lot of criticism.

One Twitter user wrote, “I love Anushka but Konkona would have been perfect for the Jhulan Goswami biopic #ChakdaXpress.” Another wrote, “Why couldn’t a dusky actress be cast as JhulanGoswami in #ChakdaXpress ? Why take a supremely lighter slim actress and get her so bronzed up? Beyond me.”

In Premium |Top 10 films of 2021 that you probably didn’t watch (but absolutely should): Geeli Pucchi to Nicolas Cage-starrer Pig

Anushka said in an earlier statement, “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Chakda Xpress is being directed by Prosit Roy, and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

