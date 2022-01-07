Anushka Sharma’s casting as Jhulan Goswami draws criticism: ‘I love Anushka but Konkona would have been perfect’

Anushka Sharma is returning to acting after four years with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of former India cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, the Netflix film will tell the underdog story of the women’s team, with Anushka donning a hand-me-down jersey.

An announcement video for the film dropped Thursday and showed a short glimpse of Anushka’s performance as Jhulan. While some fans were elated to see her in front of the camera after four years, her Bengali accent and bronzed face drew some criticism.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, “Super stuff.. looking forward to it. All the best @AnushkaSharma & team #ChakdaXpress.” Taapsee Pannu, who will play Jhulan’s teammate Mithali Raj in an unrelated film, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “From Mithali to Jhulan! Go for it sister.” She added, “Time for Women in blue. Go for it Chakda Express!”

One fan quoted the line, ‘If cricket is a religion, why are men the only Gods?’ and added, “#ChakdaXpress Just saw the trailer and this line made me. Kudos to the person who came up with it. @AnushkaSharma @NetflixIndia Wtf this hit hard.”

Another fan wrote, “Finallyyyyyy she’s backkkkkk!!!! Screaming in joy. Dear anushka mam, You are worth the wait. #AnushkaSharma #ChakdaXpress.”

As soon as the video dropped, many criticised Anushka’s casting, noting that she looks nothing like Jhulan. Anushka’s bronzed face and Bengali accent drew a lot of criticism.

One Twitter user wrote, “I love Anushka but Konkona would have been perfect for the Jhulan Goswami biopic #ChakdaXpress.” Another wrote, “Why couldn’t a dusky actress be cast as JhulanGoswami in #ChakdaXpress ? Why take a supremely lighter slim actress and get her so bronzed up? Beyond me.”

Aamir Khan gained 22 kgs, learnt wrestling and Haryanvi for Dangal,

Whereas Anushka Sharma to play the lead in the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami’ biopic #ChakdaXpress, woke up and went to shoot the movie,

Massive respect for her. — Kamal (@pandeyhere_) January 6, 2022

Just watched trailer of #ChakdaXpress, Mera ek free suggestion hai – dekho iss stage par main actress toh change nahi kar sakte ab, but kisi voice artist se dubbing karwa ke dekh lo. 🙄 — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) January 6, 2022

Anushka said in an earlier statement, “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Chakda Xpress is being directed by Prosit Roy, and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.