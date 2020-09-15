Anushka Sharma is not a part of Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Adipurush is expected to be filmed in 2021 and will hit screens in 2022. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Prabhas/Instagram)

The makers of Adipurush have been tight-lipped about the leading lady of the Prabhas starrer. However, recently, there were reports that suggested Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma might play Sita in the Om Raut directorial.

On Tuesday, a source close to Anushka said, “Anushka is raring to resume work immediately after her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans. She was not involved in the project at all and thus, she is definitely not doing the film. As of now, she is soaking in all the happiness while expecting her first child. We think Anushka will be ready to shoot from the end of April next year. That’s what she has been aiming for.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who announced her pregnancy in August this year, is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

Recently, she posted a happy picture of herself with a caption that read, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?”

Adipurush is expected to be filmed in 2021 and will hit screens in 2022. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. In a statement, Saif said, “I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!”

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

