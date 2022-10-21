scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Anushka Sharma is loving her jhalmuri for breakfast as her set photos from Chakda Xpress go viral. See here

Anushka Sharma is shooting in Howrah for the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma is shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, PR)

Anushka Sharma has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in West Bengal for a few days now and recently, her photos from the set of the sports biopic in Howrah have gone viral on the internet.

In the new set of photos, Anushka can be seen in a white shirt and maroon skirt as she poses with a cricket bat in the middle of a game.

 

Anushka has been having a great time enjoying the local delicacies of the state. On Friday, she shared photos of her breakfast on Instagram. “Jhalmuri and amrood for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?”

Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma shared this photo on her Instagram story. Chakda Xpress Anushka has been shooting for Chakda Xpress in West Bengal. anushka sharma news Anushka has been enjoying Jhalmuri in Kolkata.

A few days ago, photos of Anushka from Eden Gardens also went viral on the internet as the team shot for the film at the prestigious Kolkata stadium.

Anushka Sharma has been on a hiatus from movies since 2018’s Zero. The actor took a break from acting projects for a while as she focused on production under her banner Clean Slate Filmz and embraced motherhood.

Also Read |Chakda ‘Xpress: Sweaty Anushka Sharma transforms into Jhulan Goswami as she films India vs Pak match at Eden Gardens. See pictures

Chakda Xpress is the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film releases after many sports biopics like Saina, Shabaash Mithu have not received much love from the audience. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s return to movies after five years.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 11:40:24 am
