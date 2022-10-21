Anushka Sharma is loving her jhalmuri for breakfast as her set photos from Chakda Xpress go viral. See here

Anushka Sharma has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in West Bengal for a few days now and recently, her photos from the set of the sports biopic in Howrah have gone viral on the internet.

In the new set of photos, Anushka can be seen in a white shirt and maroon skirt as she poses with a cricket bat in the middle of a game.

Anushka has been having a great time enjoying the local delicacies of the state. On Friday, she shared photos of her breakfast on Instagram. “Jhalmuri and amrood for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?”

A few days ago, photos of Anushka from Eden Gardens also went viral on the internet as the team shot for the film at the prestigious Kolkata stadium.

Anushka Sharma has been on a hiatus from movies since 2018’s Zero. The actor took a break from acting projects for a while as she focused on production under her banner Clean Slate Filmz and embraced motherhood.

Chakda Xpress is the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film releases after many sports biopics like Saina, Shabaash Mithu have not received much love from the audience. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s return to movies after five years.