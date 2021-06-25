Anushka Sharma is in love with her new haircut, see photos

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who got a cool haircut recently, took to social media on Friday to share her new look. She also opened up about post-delivery hair loss and thanked Sonam Kapoor for recommending hairstylist George Northwood.

On Instagram, Anushka posted several selfies that she clicked in her car. She looked gorgeous as she sported shoulder-length hair. Along with the photos, the Zero actor wrote, “When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more 😋. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this 🤗 You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us 💕”

Anushka Sharma is currently in England along with her husband Virat Kohli. The couple took off to England as Kohli had to play the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

Anushka and Virat were blessed with daughter Vamika in January 2021. The couple has decided not to share pictures of their daughter. Talking about the same, the Indian skipper, in a recent live session, said, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has not been seen on screen since 2018. But she has been producing a few projects under her production banner Clean Slate Films.