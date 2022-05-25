Anushka Sharma is having a hard time preparing for Chakda Xpress: ‘I wish I had played cricket growing up…’

Actor Anushka Sharma had previously shared that she has been taking batting tips from her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. However, looks like that has not made life easy for Anushka. The actor on Wednesday shared a selfie on Instagram to express how she regrets not having played cricket while growing up. Sharing a picture of herself on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota, toh aaj aisi haalat na hoti. (I wish I had played cricket while growing up. Today, I wouldn’t have struggled so much.)”

Anushka announced Chakda Xpress earlier this year. The film marks her comeback to the silver screen after embracing motherhood. In the movie, she will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Earlier in an Instagram post, the actor revealed why the film and the character are special to her. “Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then,” she wrote.

The actor added, “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers.”

Earlier this month, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka Sharma revealed that she and Virat Kohli discuss her prep for the film. “Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she said.

Chakda Xpress will stream exclusively on Netflix.