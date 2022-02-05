Anushka Sharma is glowing in post-workout selfie, see here

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek of everything she loves and enjoys. From her selfies and workout sessions to information about films and pictures of her family, Anushka has made sure to keep her fans engaged via her updates on the photo-sharing app. On Saturday, Anushka treated fans to a post-workout selfie in which she was glowing. The was seen sitting on a workout mat in a gym and smiling for the camera.

Anushka’s new post has come a few days after she hopped on Instagram’s new trend called ‘That’s Not My Name.’ The first slide of her goofy video read, “My name is Anushka Sharma but sometimes they call me,” and what followed next were all the roles Anushka has ever played on the screen. The video received overwhelming response from her fans. “You’re also called the queen of our hearts,” a fan commented on the video, while another user wrote, “I want new characters to call u.”

Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Her fans have been patiently waiting to see her back on screen. Earlier this year, Anushka announced her next, titled Chakda Xpress, a Netflix film.

“Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket,” she saidin a statement.

Anushka, who plays Jhulan in Chakda Xpress, spoke about how she “strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field.” She added, “Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India.”