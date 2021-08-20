Anushka Sharma is glowing as husband Virat Kohli clicks her photo, see it here

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has shared a sun-kissed photo of herself on Instagram. The new photo has the actor sporting a new short haircut with a beautiful smile on her face.

The picture is from her recent lunch date with husband Virat Kohli. Wearing a white woollen sweater, Anushka looks radiant with an unmissable glow on her face. While her eyes are closed in the photo, presumably clicked by Virat, she beams at the camera. Posting the picture, she added a white flower emoji to it.

After India’s test victory over England, the couple had taken some time off to enjoy a meal together at Tendril restaurant in London. The restaurant’s Instagram handle shared a photo of Virat and Anushka along with the chef and captioned it, “When @viratkohli and @anushkasharma visit for lunch. So glad you enjoyed!”

Overjoyed after India’s success, Anushka had earlier taken to Instagram to express her happiness. She had been watching every moment in the last few overs of the match, and shared a photo of the match’s final moments and wrote, “Too interesting.” Minutes later, she posted a photo of Virat jumping with joy as he is surrounded by his teammates and captioned it, “Yes!!”. Finally, she wrote, “What a win, what a team!”

Virat and Anushka have been in the UK for the past few weeks. While Virat is busy with the cricket series, Anushka has been showing their daughter Vamika around the country.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is expected to star in a film based on Jhulan Goswami. Her last on-screen outing was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, almost three years ago. The actor has been busy producing films and series in the meantime.