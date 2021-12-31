Anushka Sharma is ‘enjoying’ a view of Virat Kohli, from the stands and from across the table. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday celebrated Team India’s win in South Africa by posting a new picture of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. On Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a picture of a beaming Virat, and wrote in her caption, “Enjoying the view in SA.” India posted a 113-run win in South Africa, as they took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Anushka also added a heart emoji. Virat was wearing a white T-shirt, a brown cap and a pair of shorts. While Anushka didn’t share any pictures of herself, she was spotted cheering for the team from the stands earlier in the week. She was joined by her daughter Vamika, who wore a white dress and had her hair tied in pigtails.

Despite the couple’s repeated requests, pictures of Vamika found their way onto the internet. Anushka and Virat had issued a standing request to the media to not publish unauthorised images of their daughter, who is about to turn one. Prior to leaving for South Africa, Virat had again reminded photographers to refrain from clicking pictures of Vamika.

In an Instagram AMA session earlier this year, Virat had explained why they had chosen not to share pictures of their daughter with the public. Asked by a fan to post a picture of Vamika, he had replied that they want her to make the choice on her own, when she is old enough.

Speaking with Vogue India in December 2020, Anushka said that they ‘definitely’ do not want to ‘raise a child in the public eye’ and that ‘no kid should be made to be more special than the other.’ She added, “It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.” Anushka was last seen on screen in 2018’s Zero, although she has remained busy as a producer via her Clean Slate Filmz banner.