Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Anushka Sharma is elated as Virat Kohli hits 46th ODI hundred: ‘What a man’

Anushka Sharma dropped a red heart emoji for Virat Kohli after he smashed a century in the series finale against Sri Lanka.

anushka sharma, virat kohliAnushka Sharma cheered for Virat Kohli. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma is elated as Virat Kohli hits 46th ODI hundred: 'What a man'
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and gave a shout out to husband, cricketer Virat Kohli after he smashed a century in the third and final ODI in the series against Sri Lanka. This is Kohli’s 46th ODI century and also his 74th hundred in international cricket.

Sharma shared a glimpse of Kohli from today’s match and wrote, “What a man. What an inning played.”

Anushka Sharma always makes it a point to cheer for Virat Kohli’s exploits on the field. Sharma had penned a heartfelt message for Kohli after team India’s win against Pakistan in October. She had written, “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room.”

Virat Kohli had recently admitted to being in complete denial about his “vulnerabilities” and “frustrations” during his poor run of form, which in turn also made him “cranky” and “snappy” with his family and friends, including wife, actor Anushka Sharma. “In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my close ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So, I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective,” Kohli told Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for bcci.tv.

On the work front, Sharma will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor, who recently wrapped the shoot of the Netflix movie, posted on social media, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 20:08 IST
