Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Virat Kohli breaks record for smashing most runs in T20 World Cup history

Cricketer Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer in Men’s T20 World Cup history, and his actor wife Anushka Sharma was overjoyed. Anushka took to Instagram stories as she reacted to the news of Virat unlocking yet another milestone at Wednesday’s India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match.

This was Virat’s third half-century at the ongoing World Cup, and he also led from the front as India went a step closer to the semi-finals after the victory against Bangladesh.

Anushka Sharma shared a screengrab of the happy moment along with red heart emojis. Anushka also shared a few more news reports. While one post from the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated, “Virat Kohli brings up his third #T20WorldCup 2022 fifty! 😍 #INDvBAN,” another read, “Virat Kohli breaks record for smashing most runs in T20 World Cup history.”

See Anushka Sharma’s posts for Virat Kohli:

This comes after Anushka joined Virat in his protest against invasion of privacy during the ongoing championship. Both of them posted angry notes as Virat’s privacy was breached by a fan who entered his hotel room and shared a video of his belongings.

Sharing a screenshot of the video, Anushka had written, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Anushka has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. She was recently in Kolkata, and had shared a series of photos from her time in the city, along with daughter Vamika.