Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she shares coffee and laughter with husband Virat Kohli, see photos

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a post from some beautiful moments she spent with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma is currently shooting for Chakda Xpress in London. (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma shared some adorable moments with cricketer and husband Virat Kohli through her Instagram account recently. The actor put up a few pictures from what seemed like a coffee date with Virat. The duo were dressed in winter outfits, as they shared an outdoor table.

Anushka is currently shooting for her film Chakda Xpress in London. The actor didn’t use any words to describe the post but dropped a heart emoticon, expressing her love for the precious moments.

Anushka is known to cheer for Virat whenever she gets a chance. Recently, when Virat completed his 71st international hundred during the Asia Cup 2022  against Afghanistan, she did the same. After the match, Virat credited Anushka for being his support system. He said to the broadcaster, “You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that’s Anushka and this hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well.”

Meanwhile, Anushka uploaded a post for Virat which she captioned, “Forever with you through any and everything.”

 

Anushka’s Chakda Xpress is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:26:22 pm
