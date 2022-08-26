Anushka Sharma is all goofy in new pictures from England: ‘Don’t be fooled by that smile’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is back in action with sports drama Chakda Express. The actor is currently in England where she is undergoing cricket training for her upcoming film. On Friday, Anushka gave a sneak peek into her training session as she posted a series of photos on Instagram.

In the pictures, Anushka is seen lying on the ground on a sunny day with a cricket ball next to her. She wrote in the caption, “Don’t be fooled by that smile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Back in January when Chakda Xpress was announced, Anushka Sharma had said, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Further talking about Jhulan Goswami, Anushka said, “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.