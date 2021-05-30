Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s Instagram chat with fans, asks ‘Where have you kept my headphones?’

Virat Kohli was answering fan questions on Instagram stories when his wife and actor Anushka Sharma barged in with her own question. Virat is currently under quarantine.

“Where have you kept my headphones?,” asked Anushka. Kohli replied, “Always on the side table next to the bed love.”

Virat Kohli is currently under quarantine. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Virat Kohli is currently under quarantine. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Kohli answered several questions from fans. For instance, when a fan asked what does he do in free time he replied, “Relax and watch some nice tv shows with Anushka.”

Another fan had asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika. How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please.”

Virat explained the meaning of the name, saying that it is another name for the Hindu goddess Durga. He also explained the rationale behind not sharing many pictures and videos of the baby on social media. “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said.

Earlier, Virat had opened up about the “life changing” experience of parenthood. In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, he said, “It’s been life changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, lovingly called Virushka, married in 2017.