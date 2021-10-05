Anushka Sharma shares her goofy post pack up smile, Arjun Kapoor hopes Vamika doesn’t see it

October 5, 2021 7:32:58 pm
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her post-pack-up shenanigans. Anushka shared a video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Did anyone say pack up?”
The video has Anushka peeping out of a curtain with a goofy smile. Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious reaction to the video as he wrote in the comments section, “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around.” Ranveer Singh also found the video hilarious.
View this post on Instagram
Anushka Sharma was last seen in the Aanand L Rai directorial Zero, where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. She is yet to announce her next film as a lead actor. Since then, Anushka has produced projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz.
Her banner’s upcoming projects include Qala, which marks the debut of late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, and Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar. Both these projects will stream on Netflix.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-