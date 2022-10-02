scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Anushka Sharma once again indulges in amusing games at daughter Vamika’s play date; fans ask, ‘Choti bachi ho kya?’

Anushka Sharma recently took her daughter Vamika for a play date but it was the actor who ended up enjoying the swings. Watch her cute video here.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma shared an adorable video on social media. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma channelled her inner child as she took her daughter Vamika for a playdate recently. The actor shared a cute video on Instagram where she is visibly having some fun time in an amusement park.

In the video, there is a swing called ‘The Big Book’ which is a children’s swing. But enticed with it, Anushka gives it a try herself and slides on it. As she slides and comes out of it, she has a big smile on her face. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing 🙊🥳.” Anushka used the theme music of Looney Tunes as the background music for her video.

Also read |Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take daughter Vamika to play park. But there’s a funny, adorable twist to their outing

As the actor posted the video on Instagram, one of the Instagram users asked, “Who is the kid? You or Vamu??🥺😂.” Another user shared Anushka’s excitement of being on the children’s swing as she wrote, “Hahahaha so cute! These are the best 😂.” Some even found Anushka to be very cute. One of the comments on the video read, “You are a such candy …cutie pie.” A fan also joked, “Choti bachi ho kya 😂.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

This is not the first time that Anushka has taken over her daughter’s playdate. Earlier too she had shared a photo of herself on a swing which was meant for Vamika. She had then posted a picture, where she was seen climbing a pole and giggling adorably. She captioned the photo, “I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to.”

Also read |Anushka Sharma pens poem for daughter Vamika: ‘Trying to figure out how to be the best mother to you’

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed their first child Vamika in January last year.

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix film, directed by Prosit Roy, marks the return of Anushka to the screen after her 2018 movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 12:04:39 pm
