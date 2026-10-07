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‘Anushka was in the stands, Virat Kohli hit 160’: Ravi Shastri recalls their dating days
Appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ravi Shastri said, “Many players had their girlfriends.” He then gave Virat Kohli’s example and said his performance would improve when Anushka Sharma was around.
The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is set to feature cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, who open up about several behind-the-scenes moments from the cricket world. In a promo shared by the makers, Ravi Shastri recalled the days when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were still dating and revealed how the cricketer’s performance would seemingly improve when Anushka was in the stands.
Speaking to Kapil Sharma, Ravi Shastri said, “Many players had their girlfriends.” He then took Virat Kohli’s example and explained why players should be allowed to have their partners around during matches. This has been a thorny issue over the years with wives and girlfriends often not allowed to travel with the players during tours.
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“The players need support, so it should be allowed for them to bring their girlfriends. And she was allowed. The match began on the 26th, Kohli charges out like a warrior and scored 160. And when he hit a hundred, he kissed his bat…” Shastri said.
He then gestured towards Anushka, mimicking Virat blowing her a kiss.
The episode will also feature Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover, who will entertain the audience with sketches inspired by current international affairs.
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Krushna Abhishek, dressed as US President Donald Trump, jokes, “Mere liye bas chawal, gravy mangana, piece nahi.” He then adds, “I don’t like peace,” leaving the audience in splits.
Meanwhile, Sunil Grover appears in a Kapil Dev-inspired avatar, which also receives a lively response from the audience.
Towards the end of the episode, Ravi Shastri joked about how different things might have been for cricketers had the Indian Premier League existed during his playing days. “Before IPL, foreign players would always be ignorant about coming to India. Now, when they see money, they come and happily say Namaste,” he said.
The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on Netflix at 8 pm on Saturday. It will be the third episode of the ongoing season, following episodes featuring the cast of Drishyam and Vvan. The new season premiered on September 26.
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