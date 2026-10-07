‘Anushka was in the stands, Virat Kohli hit 160’: Ravi Shastri recalls their dating days

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is set to feature cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, who open up about several behind-the-scenes moments from the cricket world. In a promo shared by the makers, Ravi Shastri recalled the days when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were still dating and revealed how the cricketer’s performance would seemingly improve when Anushka was in the stands.

Speaking to Kapil Sharma, Ravi Shastri said, “Many players had their girlfriends.” He then took Virat Kohli’s example and explained why players should be allowed to have their partners around during matches. This has been a thorny issue over the years with wives and girlfriends often not allowed to travel with the players during tours.