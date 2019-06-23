After London, Anushka Sharma heads to Belgium

Anushka Sharma spent some quality time with the Indian cricket team captain and husband Virat Kohli in London where the cricketer is playing ICC World Cup 2019. After London, Anushka has landed in Brussels, Belgium. The actor shared a couple of photos on her Instagram profile. She captioned one of the photos as “Shining.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had reportedly agreed to allow the wives and family members of Indian players and the support staff to stay with the team for a period of 15 days during the tournament. Apart from Anushka, families of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and others were also spotted hanging out with the cricketers in their free time.

Apart from hanging out with Virat in their free time, Anushka also caught up with Anupam Kher. The actor shared a photo with Anushka and wrote, “It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites @AnushkaSharma in London. We haven’t worked much together but I have always admired her for her work & her cool attitude. Had fun talking to her about films, power of failure, army life & of course our favourite @imVkohli.”

Earlier this year, Anushka had spoken about how she wants to spend time with her family in her off days. “The past few years of my life I have been working so much. Now I have to take out time for what is important to me. Spending time with my husband is important. Unfortunately, we’re hardly in the same place at the same time, so in the time that I have off, I want to prioritise spending time with him and my family,” she told Vogue.

On the work front, Anushka has not signed any project after Zero, which featured her opposite Shah Rukh Khan.