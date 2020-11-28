Anushka Sharma: I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child

Anushka Sharma is shooting with her team during the pandemic. (Photo: PR handout)

Anushka Sharma has resumed work in Mumbai amid the pandemic and is exercising precautions while she is on the sets. The actor is reportedly winding up her work assignments before she welcomes her baby in January 2021.

Anushka will reportedly start filming her new movies soon after she welcomes the new baby. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.

Anushka is currently shooting for endorsements after creating a protective, full-proof bio-bubble with her staff. She says, “It has been great being on the set actually and meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry, but I am happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy.”

The soon-to-be mother was clear that she “was only ok to be on the sets, provided all safety precautions were met.”

She said, “I had to be fully sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I was shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful to understand all the COVID-19 precautions being taken. I am thankful to everyone for putting all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and life has to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precaution which is what I have done in my case.”

Anushka states that she would like to start shooting films immediately after she delivers and that she will return to doing full-fledged work by May 2021. She says, “Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I’m going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

