Whatever happened was within the guidelines: Anushka Sharma on visit to High Commission of India in London

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma today said her photo with husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team at the High Commission of India in London was well within the guidelines, days after she was trolled by fans for the photo.

“Clarification has been made by whoever had to make it. This was a trolling activity. I don’t react to trolls, I don’t give attention to them. Whatever happened, has happened within the guidelines. Whatever will happen will always happen within the guidelines. This is a topic of absolutely no substance,” Anushka told reporters at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga.

Twitterati had questioned Anushka’s presence at the Indian cricket team’s reception hosted by the Indian High Commission.

Anushka Sharma’s presence came as a surprise as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had barred wives and girlfriends of Indian cricket team players from accompanying their respective partners until the end of the third Test against England.

