Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Whatever happened was within the guidelines: Anushka Sharma on visit to High Commission of India in London

Whatever happened was within the guidelines: Anushka Sharma on visit to High Commission of India in London

Anushka Sharma said her photo with Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team at the High Commission of India in London was well within the guidelines.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: August 13, 2018 3:55:08 pm
anushka sharma sui dhaaga Anushka Sharma today attended the trailer launch of Sui Dhaaga in Mumbai.
Related News

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma today said her photo with husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team at the High Commission of India in London was well within the guidelines, days after she was trolled by fans for the photo.

“Clarification has been made by whoever had to make it. This was a trolling activity. I don’t react to trolls, I don’t give attention to them. Whatever happened, has happened within the guidelines. Whatever will happen will always happen within the guidelines. This is a topic of absolutely no substance,” Anushka told reporters at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga.

Twitterati had questioned Anushka’s presence at the Indian cricket team’s reception hosted by the Indian High Commission.

See photos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s visit to High Commission of India in London:

anushka, virat Anushka Sharma seen posing with Virat Kohli and Indian test team at High Commission of India in London. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Here is another click of Anushka and Virat. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Look at Virat Kohli’s expressions here. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma was seen by Virat Kohli’s side during the visit.

Anushka Sharma’s presence came as a surprise as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had barred wives and girlfriends of Indian cricket team players from accompanying their respective partners until the end of the third Test against England.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement