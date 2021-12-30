Anushka Sharma’s ‘hair-there-everywhere’ photo receives a funny reaction from Arjun Kapoor

Actor Anushka Sharma is having a good hair day today and couldn’t stop flaunting her tresses. The Bollywood star is currently in South Africa accompanying her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka shared some clicks on her Instagram handle where she’s glowing in her no-makeup look. In the caption, Anushka wrote, “Hair- there- everywhere .”

The actor’s post elicited interesting reactions. Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Anushka Sharma’s post read, “Baal ki hair a pheri.” Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini commented, “beauteous.” Anushka chopped off her hair after the birth of her daughter earlier this year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had recently lauded Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. Anushka, who found Ranveer’s performance in the film “superlative”, tweeted, “Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part.” Not just Ranveer, the actor also liked the performances of the other cast members. Singing praises of 83, Anushka wrote on Twitter, “A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film.”

Anushka was last seen on-screen in Zero (2018). While her productions Pataal Lok and Bulbbul found many takers in the digital space in 2020, Anushka is yet to make an announcement about her next acting outing.