Anushka Sharma hails Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal for taking paternity leave: ‘About time this is normalised’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma hailed CEO of microblogging giant Twitter, Parag Agarwal as the news about him taking paternity leave for a few weeks to welcome his second child came out.

Sharing a news piece about Agarwal’s paternity leave, the actor wrote, “About time this is normalised!” She later also posted a throwback photo of herself from her pregnancy days. She shared how during her pregnancy, she had time enough to enjoy two cups of coffee. In the photo, she had two cups of espresso coffee placed in front of her while she enjoyed the sunlight and scrolled through her phone.

“#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow” Anushka captioned the photo.

Anushka’s appreciation post for Parag Agarwal takes us back to the time when her husband and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli was criticised for taking paternity leave after the birth of their daughter, Vamika.

Kohli’s decision to take a paternity leave created quite a stir. He had come back to India after the first Test match against Australia in January 2021 to be with his wife Anushka and newborn baby Vamika. Many questioned his paternity leave and pulled him down for “skipping the national duty”. A few even cited the example of former player MS Dhoni, who didn’t attend the birth of his daughter. He was playing the World Cup in Australia at the time and said he is on national duty ahead and everything else can wait.

However, there were a few who supported and praised him for keeping his family first. Some even hoped he could be an example to other fathers and even workplaces when it came to asking for and granting paternity leaves.

Talking about his paternity leave, Kohli had told Steve Smith at the time, “As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very, very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost. It’s a blessed time and we’re very excited.”