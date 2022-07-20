Anushka Sharma shares pics from Paris as it reels under heat wave

Updated: July 20, 2022 4:30:24 pm
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently vacationing in Paris with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, gave a weather update to her fans. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of her hotel room and wrote, “Hello Paris! 41 Degree Celsius,” with a hot-face emoticon. In contrast to the actor’s morning heat wave post, a story published at night depicts Paris’s rains.
Earlier today, the actor posted a positive message for her fans about enjoying the little things in life. The post read, “Enjoy the little things in life because one day you’ll look back and realize they were big things.”
On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for her comeback movie Chakda Express. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and the actor regularly shares updates about the film on her social media. Recently she shared a post about the schedule one wrap. The 34-year-old actor’s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Express with his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
Virat Kohli, who skipped the Windies tour has taken a break and a member of the selection committee says, “Hopefully the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and physically and get his form back in International cricket.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
As Pune corporation says 90% of roads repaired, NCP protesters float paper boats in potholes
Most watched Hindi web-series of 2022 so far: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Panchayat, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel on list
Anushka Sharma shares pics from Paris as it reels under heat wave
Left wing extremism violence down in country, but force personnel deaths rising in Chhattisgarh: Govt
Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC
Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury
Rupee depreciation against US dollar lower than other major currencies: CEA
Kareena Kapoor’s new vacay-dump features son Jeh in holiday mood
Windshield of Go First’s Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft: Talks with international engine manufacturers at nascent stage
West Bengal: Six die after consuming ‘spurious liquor’ in Howrah, locals stage protest
Shooting World Cup: India end Changwon campaign with most medals