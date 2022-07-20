Anushka Sharma shares pics from Paris as it reels under heat wave

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently vacationing in Paris with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, gave a weather update to her fans. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of her hotel room and wrote, “Hello Paris! 41 Degree Celsius,” with a hot-face emoticon. In contrast to the actor’s morning heat wave post, a story published at night depicts Paris’s rains.

Earlier today, the actor posted a positive message for her fans about enjoying the little things in life. The post read, “Enjoy the little things in life because one day you’ll look back and realize they were big things.”

On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for her comeback movie Chakda Express. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and the actor regularly shares updates about the film on her social media. Recently she shared a post about the schedule one wrap. The 34-year-old actor’s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Express with his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.

Virat Kohli, who skipped the Windies tour has taken a break and a member of the selection committee says, “Hopefully the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and physically and get his form back in International cricket.”