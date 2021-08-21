Anushka Sharma glows in ‘purple’ light in new photos

Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in her latest pictures. The actor, who is currently holidaying with family in England, often impresses fans with her casual chic look, and her new photos are no different.

Sporting a semi-formal look with a blazer and denims, accesorised by a gold neckpiece, Anushka painted a gorgeous picture. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes, setting new style goals. The actor was captured sporting a wide smile as she posed in the middle of a street.

As soon as Anushka posted the two pictures, fans and friends dropped hearts and love-filled comments.

Just a day ago, Anushka Sharma shared a sun-kissed photo of herself on Instagram. The photo had the actor sporting a new short haircut with a beautiful smile on her face. The picture was clicked by her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anushka and daughter Vamika are accompanying Virat as India are playing England in a test match series. The couple is making the most of its time in the UK. After the Indian cricket team’s glowing victory in England earlier this week, Anushka and Virat decide to celebrate this win with a lunch date.