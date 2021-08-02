Anushka Sharma’s glowing beauty brings out the singer in Virat Kohli, watch them dance together

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s joint appearance is always a treat for their fans. The power couple came together for a soap commercial recently and the love-filled video has their fans agog. In the video, he is seen besotted with her and couldn’t just stop singing his wife’s praises. The promo ends with Virat and Anushka breaking into a song and dance, and their fans can’t stop cheering.

The clip begins with Anushka Sharma walking out in a pink dress, and the cricketer going ‘wow’. When she asks, “Kya dekh rahe ho (What are you looking at)?,” he responds with singing ‘Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ as both of them dance together.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Virat wrote, “@anushkasharma’s #ChandSaRoshanChehra, with new Lux, has got me dancing these days! @luxindia.”

This ad brought much joy to Virushka fans, who flooded the comments section with hearts. “This one is a blessing to our eyes,” one wrote. “Ufffffff! Took my heart away,” another mentioned. “Omg I’m meltinggggggg,” a third wrote.

Virat and Anushka are currently in the UK with their daughter Vamika, who was born in January, this year. They had travelled there in June for the Indian cricket team’s match against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final. As of now, they’re vacationing with his team members.

Just a few days ago, Anushka shared a group picture with Virat, their daughter Vamika, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul among others. “Dur’hum’ saath saath hain,” Anushka had written, captioning the photo.