Anushka Sharma gives a sneak peek of Bangkok’s traffic, wildlife and delicacies; fans ask where’s Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who was in Bangkok, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to give her fans a sneak peek of her trip. She also shared a glimpse of Bangkok’s ‘most talked about things’. In the photos, the actor looked radiant and was seen donning black and white shades with a fanny pack.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Didn’t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here’s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok – Traffic.” Fans dropped red heart emoticons on the post and asked the actor if she was with Virat Kohli or it was a solo trip.

A few hours ago, Anushka Sharma gave a sneak peek of the special Bangkok delicacies that she enjoyed on her trip. The actor shared an adorable selfie and wrote, “A happy fed chappy.” She also shared a glimpse of the ‘wildlife’ in Bangkok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix’s Qala. The actor is now gearing up for her upcoming release Chakda Xpress. She recently announced that she has wrapped the film. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you Jhulan Goswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix.”