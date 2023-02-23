scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma gives a sneak peek of Bangkok’s traffic, wildlife and delicacies; fans ask where’s Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle and shared details of her short work trip to Bangkok.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma recently visited Bangkok. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who was in Bangkok, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to give her fans a sneak peek of her trip. She also shared a glimpse of Bangkok’s ‘most talked about things’. In the photos, the actor looked radiant and was seen donning black and white shades with a fanny pack.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Didn’t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here’s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok – Traffic.” Fans dropped red heart emoticons on the post and asked the actor if she was with Virat Kohli or it was a solo trip.

Also Read
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...

A few hours ago, Anushka Sharma gave a sneak peek of the special Bangkok delicacies that she enjoyed on her trip. The actor shared an adorable selfie and wrote, “A happy fed chappy.” She also shared a glimpse of the ‘wildlife’ in Bangkok.

Also Read |When Anushka Sharma was asked if she’s just ‘a beautiful girl’ being used to sell films by wearing provocative clothes; here’s how she responded
Anushka Sharma (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix’s Qala. The actor is now gearing up for her upcoming release Chakda Xpress. She recently announced that she has wrapped the film. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you Jhulan Goswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 20:13 IST
Next Story

IISc researchers develop model to study impact of lightning strikes on aircraft

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close