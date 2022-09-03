Anushka Sharma is ‘feeling pupp-ed up’ in her latest video, fans call her ‘cutiepie’. Watch

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s love for animals is evident on her social media as the actor often posts about animal welfare. In a recent video shared by the actor, Anushka is seen playing with puppies. She captioned the video, “Feeling pupp-ed up!”

Her fans were in love with the video and left some adorable comments. One of the fans called her a “cutiepie.” Another fan wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Anushka had opened about her love for animals. She said, “Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children.”

Anushka has always been an animal lover and has, on many occasions, voiced her opinions for stricter laws against animal cruelty. In an interview with NDTV, the actor had said that the situation will get worse if people don’t pay attention to the issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She said, “If we have stricter laws, there is accountability. People have to understand the importance of this, only then can we move towards being a civilised planet.” She signed off saying, “I really wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty and they are exercised and executed in a way that there is fear in people that they don’t think they can do something like this and get away easily.” In 2019, the actor started a #JusticeForAnimal campaign after a stray dog was beaten up mercilessly by a security guard.

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports-drama Chakda Xpress.