Anushka Sharma pens emotional post for Virat Kohli as he leaves for T20 match: ‘Missing hubby too much…’

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and expressed how much she missed her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Sharing a photo of the two of them at a picturesque location, Anushka mentioned how the world just seems ‘brighter’ when he is around.

Anushka wrote, “The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post.” Virat is currently in Mohali where Team India will play the first T20 match against Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat has been busy with the 2022 Asia Cup where Team India has endured several disappointments, but saw the cricketer score glowing victories as he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the continental tournament with 276 runs in five matches at a superb strike rate of 147.59. Virat also achieved a century, in the match against Afghanistan in Dubai. At the time, Anushka had shared a post with the caption to celebrate, saying, “Forever with you through any and everything…”

Virat on the other hand, dedicated the century to her and their daughter Vamika. He had said, “I feel blessed , grateful. The last two-and-half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 soon. Angry celebrations are a thing of the past. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well…” He also mentioned that Anushka has always been a pillar of support for him.

Meanwhile, Anushka is prepping for her comeback to films after over 5 years. The actor will next be seen in the sports film, Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be streamed on Netflix. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.