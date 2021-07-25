Anushka Sharma drops stunning new pictures, credits Athiya Shetty for ‘nice photos’

Anushka Sharma found her company in Athiya Shetty recently. Anushka and Athiya spent time together on Sunday. The actor dropped photos on Instagram, giving a sneak-peek into how their touristy stroll around the city ended up becoming a photoshoot. The photos have Anushka wearing white shirt with blue ripped-jeans, which she paired up with white sneaker.

The new mom looked stunning as she posed for the photos. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way.” She also credited Athiya for the clicks. As soon as Anushka dropped the photos, her brother and producer Karnesh Ssharma dropped heart emojis expressing his love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The new set of photos come almost a week after her last post, which had Anushka and Virat “casually prancing around the town.” “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans!” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Anushka, along with husband Virat Kohli, celebrated six-month birthday of their daughter Vamika, who was born earlier this year. Sharing the photos of her family on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”

Athiya too has been treating her fans to some beautiful clicks. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul, was in the news recently when Salman Khan apologised to her on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show. Salman, who was a guest on Pinch season 2, apologised to Athiya for not following her on Instagram. In response to Salman’s apology, Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty said he found it “cute.”

“Salman is family. Whatever he does he does from his heart. When he said sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the cutest thing to happen. They have a beautiful relationship. As for me, I cherish my relationship with him. And, it takes a man to say sorry. Fantastic!” he told ETimes.