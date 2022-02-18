Anushka Sharma recalls the time when she could drink her ‘hot coffee in peace’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a throwback photo of herself enjoying a cup of coffee. Anushka captioned the photo, “#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow.”

Anushka was probably hinting at her duties as a mother to Vamika which doesn’t give her as much time to scroll her phone or enjoy her ‘hot coffee in peace’. Chef Chinu Vaze commented on the post, “In say about 10 years you might be able to do it again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram earlier to applaud Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal for taking paternity leave. Anushka shared a post on Parag in her Instagram stories and wrote, “About time this is normalised!” Before the birth of their daughter, Virat Kohli had also taken paternity leave, which was discussed at the time.

On the film front, Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami.

In Premium | Kapoor And Sons explored the suffocating depths of human relationships, unlike Gehraiyaan that remained on the surface

Talking about the movie, Anushka earlier said in a statement, “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”