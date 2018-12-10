Anushka Sharma is not part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next: Spokesperson

Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson has refuted reports claiming that the actor has been signed on to star opposite Salman Khan in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project.

Anushka’s spokesperson said the actor would love to collaborate with the director in future.

“Anushka Sharma would love to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but as of now, there is no truth to the speculations claiming Anushka has been signed for his next.

“We request you to kindly refrain from reporting on the same,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last film Padmaavat released in January this year and was a huge commercial success.

The 30-year-old actor Anushka Sharma is currently looking forward to the release of her film Zero, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero will hit screens on December 21.

Anushka was last seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie was directed by Sharat Katariya. It received positive critical reviews and was successful at the box office.