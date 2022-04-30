Anushka Sharma dazzles in black dress ahead of her birthday, fans ask ‘Did you post this from stadium?’

Ahead of her 34th birthday on May 1 (Sunday), actor Anushka Sharma has shared gorgeous pictures of herself on social media. The actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures in which she is posing in a black velvet co-ord set. She captioned the post with “🖤”.

Take a look at Anushka’s pictures from her recent photoshoot here:

In the pictures, Anushka is lounging on a couch. Her hair is neatly done and she is wearing dewy minimal make-up. As soon as the actor shared the post, her fans and followers poured a lot love in the comments section of the post.

A fan, in the comment section of the post, wrote, “woman posting on insta while watching her husband play at the stadium NAAAH😭😭😭,” another fan expressed their love for Anushka with a bunch of emotiocons like, “❤️‍🔥😍🔥❤️‍🔥,” and a third fan commented, “Post from ground😂🔥❤️.”

Recently Anushka also shared pictures of herself and husband Virat Kohli from the wedding of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell. The actor shared pictures on Instagram, and wrote, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! 🤔🫧🤭 #BubbleLife.”

On the work front, Anushka recently stepped down from the production and distribution company Clean Slate Filmz she had founded along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

The actor will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will portray the role of a former Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The film is helmed by Prosit Roy, and it will stream on Netflix.