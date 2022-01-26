Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas on becoming parents: ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’

Anushka Sharma on Wednesday sent her wishes to new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The actor took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable note for the power couple who welcomed their first child.

“Congratulations Priyanka and Nick. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one,” Anushka wrote in her note.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the news about the baby last week by jointly issuing a statement on social media.

Priyanka and Nick posted on Instagram on January 21, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

While they didn’t disclose the gender of the child, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra told India Today that the actor always wanted to have ‘lots of kids’. She also confirmed that Priyanka has welcomed a daughter, adding that the Matrix 4 star is going to be a “super mom”.

In a Vanity Fair interview this January, Priyanka Chopra had said, “They (kids) are a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” When Priyanka was asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, she said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”