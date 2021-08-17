Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli jumps with joy after Team India’s win against England: ‘What a team’

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty couldn’t hold their happiness as the Indian cricket team took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series against England at Lord’s. Both of them congratulated the team after the big win on social media.

Anushka, who was glued to her television screen in the last few overs of the match, shared a photo of her TV set with the match playing on it and wrote, “Too interesting”. A few moments later, the actor shared a picture of her husband Virat Kohli celebrating the win with his teammates and captioned it, “Yessss!!!”. Finally, she wrote, “What a win! What a team!”

India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday. Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs.

Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul also rejoiced as the Indian cricket team registered a win at Lord’s in London. She shared a post revealing India’s score in the test match and wrote, “What a game!!!” Earlier too the actor had cheered for KL Rahul as he scored a century on the first day of the Test match. She shared a video of the cricketer along with 🙌❤️ emoticons.

Athiya’s father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty had also lauded the performance of Rahul as he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations and god bless baba. PS – thank you for my b’day gift! 100 at the Mecca of cricket!”

Earlier, both Anushka and Athiya were spotted having a great time in the UK. Anushka had also shared a few pictures as she enjoyed her family time in the foreign land. Athiya and Rahul, who are yet to make their relationship official, appeared together in pictures shared by Anushka and cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife on social media.