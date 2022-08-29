scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Anushka Sharma: ‘Chakda Xpress is an eye opener for me’

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback to the silver screen after 2018 film Zero.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami.

Actor Anushka Sharma will be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial Chakda Xpress. At Netflix’s Films Day on Monday, the streaming platform released a BTS video of Anushka prepping for the film in United Kingdom.

Dressed in sports gear, the actor said, “Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film called Chakda Xpress. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.”

Also Read |Netflix announces slate of its upcoming projects: Suhana-Khushi’s The Archies, Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress and Kareena Kapoor’s Devotion of Suspect X

She further revealed how the script of Chakda Xpress was an eye opener for her. “I was absolutely blown away by the script. It was an eye opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The Band Bajaa Baraat actor added, “And I am sorry I couldn’t be there personally to present this film. But here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen. Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on Netflix.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback to the silver screen after 2018 film Zero. The film, shot in India and UK, is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz, now run by Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 05:47:31 pm
Next Story

OJEE 2022: Second special exam admit card released

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding, Shahid-Mira, Arjun-Malaika, Miheeka-Rana Daggubati
Inside Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s wedding: Shahid-Mira, Arjun-Malaika, Miheeka-Rana Daggubati make glam appearances
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement