Anushka Sharma: ‘Chakda Xpress is an eye opener for me’

Actor Anushka Sharma will be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial Chakda Xpress. At Netflix’s Films Day on Monday, the streaming platform released a BTS video of Anushka prepping for the film in United Kingdom.

Dressed in sports gear, the actor said, “Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film called Chakda Xpress. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.”

She further revealed how the script of Chakda Xpress was an eye opener for her. “I was absolutely blown away by the script. It was an eye opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well.”

The Band Bajaa Baraat actor added, “And I am sorry I couldn’t be there personally to present this film. But here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen. Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on Netflix.”

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback to the silver screen after 2018 film Zero. The film, shot in India and UK, is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz, now run by Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma.