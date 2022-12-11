scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Anushka Sharma celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with Virat Kohli, posts hilarious memes: ‘When a west Delhi guy lands a south Delhi chick’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy in December 2017. The couple has a daughter together, Vamika.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared adorable posts wishing each other marriage anniversary. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11 celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The actor took to Instagram and shared seven pictures, including funny memes, of the couple through the years.

The first picture featured Virat Kohli photoshopped on the poster of Anushka’s horror film Pari, which the actor quipped is proof that he will always have her back.

The second picture Anushka posted was a meme which featured Virat clicking a selfie with Anushka with the caption “When a West Delhi guy lands a South Delhi chick.”

“What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ❤️ Pic 1 – me knowing you’ve always got my back ✅ Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 – You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour ❤️ “Pic 4 – Us keeping fine taste in things 👌Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Although Anushka kept her anniversary post fun and light, Virat posted a dreamy picture of the two with a heartfelt caption. “5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart ❤️♾️❤️♾️❤️.”

Anushka, however, had a cheeky reply to Virat and commented on his post, “Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post 🙏🤭❤️.” While Virat dropped a “My love ❤️♾️❤️” comment on her hilarious post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

 

After months of dating, Anushka and Virat got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. Last year, the couple turned parents to baby girl, Vamika. Virat and Anushka have been extremely guarded about the privacy of their daughter, requesting media and paparazzi to refrain from clicking her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
Also Read |When Virat Kohli squashed rumors about Anushka Sharma receiving flying preferences, attending team meetings: ‘It’s not in her nature to do…’

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is back on screen after four years, although in a special appearance in Qala. The Anvitaa Dutt directed drama, which recently released on Netflix, features Anushka as a yesteryear actress.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 02:32:55 pm
Next Story

How to change the clock format from 24-hour to 12-hour in Windows 11?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close