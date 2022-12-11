Anushka Sharma celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with Virat Kohli, posts hilarious memes: ‘When a west Delhi guy lands a south Delhi chick’

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11 celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The actor took to Instagram and shared seven pictures, including funny memes, of the couple through the years.

The first picture featured Virat Kohli photoshopped on the poster of Anushka’s horror film Pari, which the actor quipped is proof that he will always have her back.

The second picture Anushka posted was a meme which featured Virat clicking a selfie with Anushka with the caption “When a West Delhi guy lands a South Delhi chick.”

“What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ❤️ Pic 1 – me knowing you’ve always got my back ✅ Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 – You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour ❤️ “Pic 4 – Us keeping fine taste in things 👌Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER,” she wrote.

Although Anushka kept her anniversary post fun and light, Virat posted a dreamy picture of the two with a heartfelt caption. “5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart ❤️♾️❤️♾️❤️.”

Anushka, however, had a cheeky reply to Virat and commented on his post, “Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post 🙏🤭❤️.” While Virat dropped a “My love ❤️♾️❤️” comment on her hilarious post.

After months of dating, Anushka and Virat got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. Last year, the couple turned parents to baby girl, Vamika. Virat and Anushka have been extremely guarded about the privacy of their daughter, requesting media and paparazzi to refrain from clicking her.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is back on screen after four years, although in a special appearance in Qala. The Anvitaa Dutt directed drama, which recently released on Netflix, features Anushka as a yesteryear actress.