Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Anushka Sharma celebrates Durga Ashtami with Vamika: ‘Making me braver and more courageous every day’

Anushka Sharma on Durga Ashtami treated fans to a cute picture of herself and her daughter Vamika.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 13, 2021 9:24:45 pm
Anushka Sharma daughter VamikaAnushka Sharma shared a new picture of herself with Vamika on Durga Ashtami. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might shy away from revealing their daughter Vamika’s face to their fans and media. However, the two make sure to share glimpses of Vamika. On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, Anushka shared a picture of herself and Vamika, which has won over the internet. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote that her daughter is making her “braver” and “courageous” every day.

“Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika,” Anushka wrote as she wished her fans a “Happy Ashtami”. As soon as she posted the picture, fans of Virushka posted adorable comments. Sania Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis in the comments section while Tahira Kashyap called the picture “precious.”

ALSO READ |Anushka Sharma reveals the ‘real Virat Kohli’ in new video: ‘Many layers to his passion, just like his story’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has been active on social media, but the actor has shared Vamika’s photo after several months. Her last post on Vamika was in July when Anushka celebrated six months of the little one. “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one,” the actor wrote along with lovely photos.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika earlier this year. On January 11, Virat Kohli shared a note announcing that the duo has welcomed a baby girl.

On the work front, Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore recently wrapped up their IPL 2021 journey. Anushka is yet to announce her next project as an actor.

