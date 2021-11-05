scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘the most amazing man’ in her no-filter birthday post, he tags her as his ‘strength’

Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday. He also reciprocated her love and thanked her for the lovely wish.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 1:04:38 pm
anushka sharma virat kohli birthdayAnushka Sharma's special birthday wish left Virat Kohli emotional. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Actor Anushka Sharma has written an emotional note for husband Virat Kohli on his birthday on Friday. She poured her heart out as she wished Virat Kohli on the occasion of his 33rd birthday. Through her note, Anushka wants to “scream and tell the world what an amazing man” her husband and the captain of the Indian cricket team is.

Sharing an adorable click where Virat Kohli is seen hugging her that seems to be clicked in Dubai, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless.”

Also read |Virat Kohli says Anushka Sharma changed him as a person, cricketer: ‘If I hadn’t met her, don’t know where I would have been

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka feels those who know Kohli ‘truly’ are ‘fortunate’. She added, “I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!”

Also read |Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika have Virat Kohli’s heart as family enjoys brunch together

Replying to his wife’s special birthday gift, Kohli wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you ❤️”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Within an hour of her posting the special birthday wish, over 13 lakh people reacted to Anushka’s post on Instagram. Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Agarwal, Abhishek Banerjee and filmmaker Zoya Akhar left several hearts on the photo.

Currently, Anushka Sharma is enjoying her time as a first-time mother. She is also busy handling her production house Clean Slate Filmz.

