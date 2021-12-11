Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate wedding anniversary with Vamika: ‘Life is complete with this little munchkin’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Saturday. On the special day, Anushka dropped a bunch of photos on Instagram with her husband. Quoting Virat’s favourite lines from his favourite song, Anushka expressed her love for Virat in a long note.

“There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen,” she wrote.

Anushka added, “Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.”

By the end of the post, Anushka expressed, “May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us.”

As soon as Anushka shared the post, Arjun Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared their reactions via comments. Arjun called the post “full of love,” while Samantha dropped heart emojis. Virat Kohli also dropped a comment on the post which read, “You are my world.”

A few minutes later, Virat also shared a few photos on Instagram. One of the photos featured the newly turned parents with their daughter Vamika.

“4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin,” he shared in the caption.

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017. The two welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.