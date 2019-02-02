Anushka Sharma calls husband Virat Kohli her ‘best friend forever’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their time off and how. The adorable couple are presently in New Zealand and have been sharing lovely social media posts about each other.

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with her husband and Indian cricket team’s skipper with a caption that read, “Best friend forever.”

While Virat is currently on a break, Anushka Sharma is also letting her hair down after the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. The film, despite boasting of popular industry names, had tanked at the box office.

Not too long, the couple were seen enjoying each other’s company during the recently-held Australian Open.

In fact, Virat had even shared a picture with tennis legend Roger Federer with a post that read “What a day at the Australian open. ❤😍👌👌 An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful🙏😇❤#ausopen.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their first marriage anniversary on December 11.